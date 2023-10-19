NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Thirteen cows died after a tractor-trailer rolled over Thursday morning on I-84 in Newtown, according to officials.

The Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue said the tractor-trailer rolled over around 3:30 a.m. on the I-84 West Exit 10 off-ramp. Officials said the truck was carrying 44 cows at the time it rolled over.

Sandy Hook Fire Chief Anthony Capozziello told News 8 that seven cows were killed in the crash and six cows had to be euthanized. The remaining cows have been removed from the truck after officials used the jaws of life on the two-story cattle pod.

Officials said the driver of the tractor-trailer did not sustain any injuries.

The Exit 10 off-ramp is shut down due to the rollover. There is no ETA as to when it will reopen.

Stay with News 8 for updates.