WATERTOWN, CT. (WWLP) – A 14-year-old in Watertown, Connecticut is in critical condition after police say he accidentally shot himself in the head.

According to police, the boy got a hold of an unsecured firearm at a home on Hadley Street and accidentally shot it around 12:30 p.m. Saturday morning.

The boy was taken to the hospital and is currently in critical, but stable condition.

