WATERTOWN, CT. (WWLP) – A 14-year-old in Watertown, Connecticut is in critical condition after police say he accidentally shot himself in the head.

According to police, the boy got a hold of an unsecured firearm at a home on Hadley Street and accidentally shot it around 12:30 p.m. Saturday morning.

The boy was taken to the hospital and is currently in critical, but stable condition.

22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

Local News

WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.