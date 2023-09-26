NEW MILFORD, CT. (WWLP) – A high school student from western Connecticut was killed in a crash on Friday
Police say the crash happened on Route 7 in New Milford outside a pizza restaurant. 17-year-old Julio Gomez was a passenger in a sedan and was killed in the crash.
The driver of that car, also a New Milford High School student, remains in critical condition.
There is no word yet on whether any charges will be filed.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram