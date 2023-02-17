BROOKLYN, Conn. (WWLP) – Two adults and a child found dead inside a home in Brooklyn, Connecticut Tuesday have been identified as Massachusetts residents.

The adults were identified as 33-year-old Lury M. Pizarro and 32-year-old Jose Perez, the child has also been identified as 3-year-old Emanual M. Pizarro, all from Worcester.

Connecticut State Police received a call around 8:27 p.m. Tuesday of a suspicious incident at a residence on Middle Street in Brooklyn. Officers located three people dead inside the home.

Neighbors told Nexstar news station WTNH that they heard gunshots Tuesday night and police have been called to the apartment in the past.

Police are continuing to investigate but they added that there is no threat to the public and it appears to be an isolated incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ethan Tanksley at ethan.tanksley@ct.gov.