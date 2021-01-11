20-year-old man killed after crashing into tree, Suffield police say

Connecticut

by: Kaylee Merchak

Posted: / Updated:

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 20-year-old man is dead after police said his car collided with a tree.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. in the area of 128 Hickory St. in Suffield on Sunday.

Reports indicate the car, driven by Peter Decasperis, left the road and struck a tree.

Decasperis was found outside of the vehicle with severe injuries. He later died on scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Those who may have witnessed the incident are asked to speak with Sergeant Justin Nelson.

