25-year-old South Windsor Police officer dies from injuries weeks after serious crash

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WWLP) – A South Windsor Police officer on Tuesday succumbed to injuries he suffered in a serious off-duty motorcycle accident in Tolland back in June.

The Windsor Police Department identified the officer killed as 25-year-old Benjamin Lovett. He was injured in a crash that occurred on June 26. He died at Hartford Hospital, two weeks later.

Lovett joined the police department in April 2018, he was assigned as a patrol officer in the Operations Division and temporarily to the Criminal Investigation Bureau. He was a “valuable asset to the team and continued to grow” within the department.

He was a recipient of the 2020 Mother’s Against Drunk Driving (MADD) organization, served as an EMT within the police department, and received several training certificates.

