WETHERSFIELD, CT. (WWLP) – Three people were killed, and three others were injured in a crash on 91 South in Wethersfield, Connecticut.

Police say that just before 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning, a car driving southbound crashed into the back of a car that was parked on the shoulder. The driver of the parked car is okay, but three people in the moving car were killed.

Those three people are 41-year-old Kory Watson of Virginia, 32-year-old Lacy Marie Price, and 36-year-old Rebecca Marie Schutte, both from Florida.

The three other passengers were children. They were taken to the hospital for what police say are minor injuries.