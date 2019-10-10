3 involved in Bradley airport B-17 crash listed in ‘fair condition’

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — An update on some of the survivors of the B-17 crash at Bradley airport last week.

Three of the patients being treated at Bridgeport Hospital’s Burn Center are all listed in fair condition.

Last Tuesday, the World War II-era bomber was carrying thirteen people when it crashed shortly after takeoff.

Seven people were killed including the pilot and co-pilot. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

