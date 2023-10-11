FAIRFIELD, CT. (WWLP) – A third student has been released from the hospital after a crash near Sacred Heart University that left six people injured.
The crash occurred on September 29th and five of the six people were students at the university.
Both drivers and one passenger remain in the hospital.
No charges have been filed at this time, and an investigation into the crash is ongoing.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.