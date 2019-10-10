70-year-old man found dead inside Connecticut home

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — East Windsor police are investigating the death of a 70-year-old man.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Fairway Drive around 8 a.m. on Wednesday after a family member said they found Halsey Hesse Junior dead in the kitchen.

The person said they could not get in contact with him and decided to do a welfare check.

Initially, officers were investigating the case as a suspicious death. They have since moved the case to an “active crime scene investigation.”

No obvious signs of trauma — gunshot or stab wounds — were reported.

A cause of death has yet to be determined. An autopsy will be performed on Thursday.

Officers said there is no threat to the public. East Windsor police and State Police will be working together on the case.