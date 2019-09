Mashantucket, Conn. (WLLP) – A 97-yea-old woman proudly checked zip-lining off her bucket list on Friday afternoon.

According to a news release sent to 22News, 97-year-old Jane Bariluk enjoyed riding the Highflyer Zipline at Foxwoods Resort Casino!

The zipline is 50 foot high and spans almost one mile long.

Photos: