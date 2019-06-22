Connecticut State Police give update on results of Hartford trash facility search in case of Jennifer Dulos

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Public Safety Commissioner James Rovella and other lead investigators looking into the disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos just gave News 8 WTNH an update on the search from outside the MIRA trash-to-energy facility.

Anthony Guiliano said they have a dozen search and rescue dog units helping with the investigation.

Sgt. Ralph Soda said they are going through 30-35 tons of trash per day.

State police said that they will continue their investigation for the time being. State police have been searching through the trash at the facility for 19 days now.

