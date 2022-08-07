ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Enfield hosted its 97th annual Italian festival Sunday evening.

For almost a century, this festival has been serving up authentic Italian dishes in a fun and family-friendly environment. This celebration will soon be a 100 year old tradition. And 22News spoke to organizers about what people brings people back, year after year, to this feast.

“We have a lot of people that have been coming here since they were kids and they have their favorite food items. We have the traditional cannoli, and pasta and meatballs, and all that. I think people come for their favorite foods, but mostly I think they come with their families, friends to create some memories and have a nice night out,” said Carl Sferrazza the President of Enfield Mount Carmel.

While there was a brief shower early on Sunday evening, it certainly didn’t stop people from coming out, satisfying their appetites, and enjoying themselves.

Organizers added that what makes the Mount Carmel festival unique is that they don’t rent out any space to vendors and all the food is freshly made by volunteers.