Officers’ conduct in Enfield chase “was in accord with department policy,” police chief says

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts and Connecticut State Police are continuing to investigate last Thursday’s deadly crash in Longmeadow.

Enfield Police said they will determine whether their officers acted appropriately when they pursued the pick-up truck into Longmeadow.

“It’s terrible when something like that happens,” said Mike Mathews of Enfield. “It was a result of something he had no control over.”

A postal worker and a pick-up truck driver were killed in a head-on collision during the police chase. Enfield Police pursued David Cersosimo on Route 5 after his pickup truck sideswiped a vehicle Thursday morning.

The Hampden County District’s Office said the truck driver drove into Longmeadow where he collided with a US Postal Service truck. Cersosimo and the postal truck driver David Nacin were killed in the crash. Nacin was a 40-year postal service employee.

“I was actually in the area and saw everything roped off,” Mathews told 22News. “But you really feel for the postal workers family I heard he was close to retirement and he was just doing his job.”

Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox was unable to speak with us on camera due to the ongoing investigation by the Massachusetts and Connecticut State Police, but he sent 22News a statement on the department’s preliminary assessment of their officers who conducted the chase.

Chief Fox stated:

Our preliminary assessment is that the involved officers’ conduct was in accord with the department’s policy although we will be conducting an internal affairs investigation in this matter. Chief Alaric Fox, Enfield Police Department

22News will provide you with any new information on the investigations surrounding the deadly crash as soon as it becomes available.