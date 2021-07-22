A possibility for Connecticut travel restrictions

(WWLP) – Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is considering reimposing restrictions for people who travel to states with high rates of covid-19.

He said he’s at least a week away from making a decision. Lamont says he’s consulting with Governor Charlie Baker and two others from neighboring states about a regional policy. Connecticut reports 228 new cases and in Massachusetts 457 new covid cases as local residents hope not to add to that number.

“I don’t want to be a victim so enough of that, we’re at Chicopee doing what we have to do, and hopefully everybody else is following the same steps,” Carlos Figueroa of Chicopee said.

Gov. Lamont specifically mentioned southern states like Arkansas and Florida with infection rates 10 times theirs. If Lamont tries to impose travel restrictions, a committee could block the move.