HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – Just across state lines, two people have died in Connecticut this summer from infections linked to raw shellfish and now experts are sounding the alarm.

According to Connecticut’s Health Department, the two deaths were linked to a flesh-eating bacteria, found in raw shellfish or seawater. In total, three people have been infected.

The remaining victim consumed raw oysters out of state. The health department adds the bacteria doesn’t affect the taste, smell, or look of seafood.

Health experts say you can reduce your risk of infection by not eating raw or undercooked shellfish. When you’re done handling saw shellfish, wash your hands.

Additionally, avoid salt water if you have open wounds, like piercings, tattoos, or surgeries, and wash exposed cuts and scrapes.

