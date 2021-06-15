Agawam man charged with burglary, reckless driving in Connecticut

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – An Agawam man accused of burglary and leading police on a brief car chase in Connecticut was arrested Monday and held on thousands of dollars in bond.

Photo: Windsor Locks Police Department

The Windsor Locks Police Department said officers arrested 31-year-old Michael Mesick of the Feeding Hills section of Agawam and charged him with burglary in the third degree, larceny in the fourth degree, reckless driving, and disobeying an officer’s signal.

He was held on $20,000 bond.

At 12 p.m. Monday, a man called police after walking in on a burglar inside his residence at 195 Spring Street. The suspect, later identified as Mesick, left the area in a vehicle at a high speed which made it impossible for a pursuit due to safety concerns.

However, the officers kept him in sight and tried to end the chase with a stop-stick. Mesick is said to have driven onto an adjacent lawn to avoid it. He continued driving on RT-159 and entered a farm.

Mesick was located several hundred yards into the farm property and arrested without incident.