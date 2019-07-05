Agawam motorcyclist involved in serious accident with bicyclist in Connecticut

EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WWLP) – Connecticut State Police are investigating a serious crash involving a motorcycle and bicycle in East Granby on Thursday.

According to a Connecticut State Police report, a man from Agawam was riding his motorcycle on Turkey Hills Road when he struck a bicyclist who was crossing the road in a crosswalk. The bicyclist, a woman from Windsor, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Agawam man and his passenger were also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The road was closed for several hours Thursday after the crash.