ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A new Agri-Mark distribution facility is hosting a grand opening ceremony on Tuesday.

Local officials and leaders will gather to welcome the Northeast’s premier dairy co-operative, Agri-Mark, to Connecticut with a new modern state-of-the-art distribution facility, according to a news release from Agri-Mark. The Enfield Agri-Mark location will occupy over 260,000 square feet of space of the 500,000 square foot distribution center.

Some of Agri-Mark’s brands are Cabot Creamery, which is known as the maker of “The World’s Best Cheddar” and the “Best Butter Made in America”, McCadam Cheese, and other dairy products. There are 600 farmer member-owners in the Agri-Mark co-operative, and 100% of the profits go to the farmers.

Agri-Mark, along with Winstanley Enterprises, the owner/developer of the property, is going to donate $5,000 to the Enfield Food Shelf, which will provide more than 20,000 meals for local families that are in need.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at 113 N. Maple Street in Enfield.