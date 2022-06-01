WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Air Canada, Canada’s largest airline, has resumed flights out of Bradley International Airport after a two year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The last Air Canada flights operated at the airport in the spring of 2020. Fights began on Wednesday with a celebration at the gate.

The newly launched service will use a 50-seat CRJ200 aircraft and operate daily and year-round as follows:

Origin Departure Destination Arrival BDL 12:45 PM YYZ 2:07 PM YYZ 11:00 AM BDL 12:14 PM Air Canada schedule courtesy Connecticut Airport Authority

Anyone looking to book a flight can go to the Air Canada website for information. Get information about travel requirements to Canada here.