WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Air Canada, Canada’s largest airline, has resumed flights out of Bradley International Airport after a two year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The last Air Canada flights operated at the airport in the spring of 2020. Fights began on Wednesday with a celebration at the gate.
The newly launched service will use a 50-seat CRJ200 aircraft and operate daily and year-round as follows:
|Origin
|Departure
|Destination
|Arrival
|BDL
|12:45 PM
|YYZ
|2:07 PM
|YYZ
|11:00 AM
|BDL
|12:14 PM
Anyone looking to book a flight can go to the Air Canada website for information. Get information about travel requirements to Canada here.