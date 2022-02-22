WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP)– Air Canada will resume its nonstop flights between between Bradley International Airport (BDL) and Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) beginning June 1, 2022.

Flights had been halted since spring 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“People are ready to travel, and we’re excited to relaunch service between Hartford and Toronto starting June 1 with daily flights operated by Air Canada Express Jazz with a CRJ900 featuring Business Class and Economy Class cabins,” said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning & Revenue Management at Air Canada. “With overall travel demand accelerating, our flights linking Hartford and Toronto will be of interest to customers visiting friends and family, looking to explore Canada’s largest city. The route will reconnect two well established business regions and Air Canada’s flights are scheduled to connect easily to a myriad of flights across Canada and Europe through our Toronto Pearson hub. We look forward to welcoming you onboard.”

“After nearly two years of international travel disruptions, we are thrilled to welcome back Air Canada to Bradley International Airport,” said Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., Executive Director of the CAA. “Air Canada has been an important partner for many years at our airport, facilitating seamless connectivity between our regions. The resumption of the Toronto service is a major milestone on our road to recovery. Today, we extend our thanks to Air Canada for their continued commitment to Bradley International Airport and for underscoring the importance of this route with their return to Connecticut. Welcome back, Air Canada.”

To learn more about flights, go to the Air Canada website. Information about travel requirements to Canada can be viewed here.