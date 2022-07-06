WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – The increase in flight delays and cancellations, fueled by staffing shortages and rising fuel prices, has lulled for the time being.

“I mean it’s pretty calm in here,” said Phoebe Lloyd of Northampton, who was traveling out of Bradley International Airport on Wednesday.



22News spoke with travelers at Bradley who said flights were largely on schedule.

“I was really surprised when we walked in because I thought that there was going to be all these delays and cancellations, but so far everything’s running smoothly,” said Haley Mitnick of Terryville, CT.

To reduce delays and cancellations, many air carriers have hired and trained new employees to replace the almost 50,000 who left during the pandemic. Still, airlines don’t have enough staffing, especially among pilots, to adjust to the high demand of travelers this summer season.

While the issue wanes here in the U.S., air travel issues are expected to ramp up in the coming weeks internationally. London’s busiest airport, Heathrow, asked airlines last week to cut flights, as passenger numbers were above what it could cope with.

One traveler shared with 22News how stressful a past flight disruption experience abroad was for her.

“It was awful, I was stuck in London for like six and a half hours before my plane finally landed and then they had to put gas in it and everything and that took another hour and a half before we could even board,” Mitnick recalled. “It was really awful and I just wanted to get out of there.”

As this industry-wide problem continues, other international travelers say patience will be the ticket to coping with frustrations.

“We’re prepared for whatever happens…,” said Nancy Landini of West Hartford, CT.

Her husband, Mark Landini, added they’re, “Keeping our eye on it. Making sure that we’re prepared. We have a B plan and a C plan.”

If you’re looking to travel internationally this summer it’s important to know your rights. While U.S. airlines are not legally required to compensate for flight cancellations or delays, regulations are different in Europe.