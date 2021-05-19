All COVID-19 business restrictions lifted in Connecticut

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – All business restrictions that were put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have been lifted in Connecticut as of Wednesday.

All remaining business restrictions have been lifted, including social-distancing requirements (no mandates), 12 a.m. curfew has been lifted, and there are no limits on gathering sizes. Also, movie theater capacity can go up to 100%.

There are a few restrictions left in place still. Masks are still required indoors for unvaccinated people and for vaccinated people, masks must be worn in healthcare facilities, on public transportation, in schools, childcare, and correctional facilities. These rules are similar to what Massachusetts will be experiencing on May 29th.

As of now in Connecticut, anyone visiting a state campground must make a reservation in advance.

No walk-in campers are permitted.

Private businesses still have the right to require you to wear a mask while on their property, which is something that will also be followed in Massachusetts.