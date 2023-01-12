WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer system failure on Wednesday caused a temporary nationwide pause in flight operations but on Thursday, things are back on track.

The FAA posted on Twitter saying that operations are back to normal, and they are not seeing any unusual delays or cancellations Thursday morning.

Wednesday’s incident caused panic, frustration and confusion as travelers tried to figure out what exactly happened. The breakdown of a key computer system, which resulted in the suspension of U.S. flight departures on Wednesday, is not the first such issue to hinder FAA’s operations and happened amid efforts to upgrade technology.

The latest glitch disrupted more than 11,000 flights on Wednesday and despite the mayhem that ensued, people are calm and remaining optimistic Thursday.

“You know, surprisingly I found that there seems to be no dealt interuptions to what the day to day is yesterday might have been a very different day but today honestly it’s been very smooth so far. They’ve done a great job at expediting and getting me to my gate,” said Gladys Colon of Hartford.

The FAA has been trying to modernize the Notices to Air Missions (NOTAM) system “to improve the delivery of safety critical information to aviation stakeholders,” according to its website.