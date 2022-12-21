HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – The alleged “Route 91 Bandit” was arraigned at the U.S. District Court in Hartford Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, Taylor Dziczek pleaded not guilty to an indictment by a grand jury for charges in connection to a bank robbery at the People’s United Bank in Plainville, Connecticut. Investigators also believe he is the suspect in several other bank robberies across Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont and New Hampshire.

Dziczek allegedly approached the bank teller on May 26 around 3:54 p.m. with a red zip pouch. He removed a note from the pouch that read, “I have a gun. Don’t call 911. Don’t set off any alarms.” After the teller told him she had no money, Dziczek allegedly pulled out a firearm from his sweatshirt and demanded other tellers to give him money.

Police obtained paper money wrappers that Dziczek touched and submitted them for DNA analysis. On October 26th, authorities watched Dziczek at the MGM Casino in Springfield and took a straw from the Red Bull he was drinking. DNA on the straw matched the money wrappers he’d left in the Plainville robbery.

Dziczek was taken into custody without incident in Chicopee on Thursday, December 1st. Jury selection for the trial is set to begin on February 16, 2023.

LIST: Route 91 Bandit Bank Robberies

Investigators believe Dziczek is the suspect in 14 robberies and one attempted robbery of approximately $137,388 at the following banks and credit unions:

9/9/21: Arrha Credit Union in West Springfield, MA – $5,000 9/20/21: American Eagle Credit Union in Enfield, CT – $7,950 10/4/21: People’s United Bank in Brattleboro, VT – $11,000 10/15/21: Webster Bank in East Windsor, CT – $2,402 10/21/21: People’s United Bank in Brattleboro, VT – $0 10/22/21: Webster Bank in Somers, CT – $8,353 11/5/21: Workers Credit Union in Athol, MA – $10,400 11/19/21: Liberty Bank in Avon, CT – $2,279 11/20/21: Savings Bank of Walpole in Keene, NH – $7,000 12/16/21: Greenfield Cooperative Bank in Turners Falls, MA – $5,990 1/6/22: Keystone Bank in East Windsor, CT – $1,880 1/21/22: Franklin First Federal Credit Union in Greenfield, MA – $2,800 5/26/22: Peoples United Bank in Plainville, CT – $7,085 6/3/22: TD Bank in Nashua, NH – $53,120 8/17/22: Liberty Bank in Meriden, CT – $12,129

PHOTOS: Serial Bank Robber

Dziczek was convicted in 2017 of an unarmed robbery in a 2015 unarmed robbery at Easthampton Savings Bank in South Hadley of approximately $5,700.