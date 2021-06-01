Missing 4-year-old boy from Connecticut found safe, woman in police custody

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WWLP) – Authorities in Connecticut issued an Amber Alert Tuesday night for a missing four-year-old black boy who was found safe and a 39-year-old white woman who is now in police custody facing charges.

Middletown Police Department Lt. Brian Hubbs told 22News the young boy, identified as Armel Muhammed, was found safe at a motel near 5th Avenue in Wethersfield.

Photo: Connecticut State Police

The woman, identified as Stephanie Michelle Fonda, is a family friend, Lt. Hubbs said.

She is currently in police custody and will be charged by the New Britain Police Department on unknown charges. The vehicle has also been recovered.

Both were reported missing from Middletown, Connecticut.

Police are still investigating the incident.

22News will bring you the latest when we learn more.