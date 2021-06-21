American Airlines canceled hundreds of flights

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020 file photo, American Airlines jets sit idly at their gates as a jet arrives at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. The Trump administration is raising the possibility of the U.S. government getting ownership stakes in U.S. airlines in exchange for $25 billion in direct grants to help the carriers survive a downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to people familiar with the matter, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – American Airlines had to cancel hundreds of flights Monday and over the weekend due to staffing shortages.

The carrier was also dealing with maintenance and other issues. American said it is trimming its overall schedule by about 1-percent through mid-July to help ease some of the disruptions. The TSA said more than 2.1 million passengers were screened on Sunday, the most since the beginning of the pandemic.

22News went to Bradley International Airport and spoke with a traveler who was concerned about making it to his business conference in time.

“Well, you always worry about it because timing of things, I go to client events or conferences and things like that. I need to be there on a specific schedule. It does concern me, everyone’s trying their best to get back to normal, or semi-normal.”

A spokesperson for Bradley International Airport sent the following statement:

“We are aware that American Airlines is temporarily and proactively adjusting schedules nationwide in response to unprecedented weather and labor shortages. At Bradley International Airport, we are currently seeing minimal impact. However, as always, passengers are advised to contact their airline to confirm their flight status before coming to the airport.”