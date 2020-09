NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Amtrak Northeast reported Tuesday night just before 8 p.m. that service between New York Penn Station (NYP) and New Haven (NHV) is suspended in both directions due to a freight train derailment.

Amtrak says the derailment occurred in the Bronx and is “impacting the Amtrak overhead catenary system.”

Service between NYP and NHV stations is “canceled until further notice.”

For the latest updates on train status visit Amtrak.com.