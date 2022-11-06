ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The annual Veteran’s Day Parade will be held in Enfield on Sunday.

According to the Enfield Police Department, the parade begins at 1:00 p.m. and will travel from the Enfield Street School to the Enfield Town Hall. Route 5 between Post Office Road and South Road will be closed at or around 12:00 p.m.

Route 5 between Post Office Road and Alden Ave will be closed at 12:45 p.m. and will remain closed till the end of the parade. There will be officers positioned at road closure points to help direct vehicles around the closure.

The Enfield Police ask that if you are not attending the parade avoid the area until the parade is over. The only access to the neighborhoods west of Route 5 along the parade route is through Alden Avenue or from Route 190 eastbound.