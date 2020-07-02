Breaking News
Appeals court says prison radon lawsuit can move forward

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A federal appeals court has ruled that a group of Connecticut prison inmates can move forward with a lawsuit that accuses the state of failing to protect them from exposure to dangerous radon gas.

The lawsuit is one of two filed by current and former prisoners and guards at the Garner Correctional Institution in Newtown. It accuses officials of creating unconstitutional and inhumane conditions of confinement inside the maximum-security prison.

The state Attorney General’s office, which sought to dismiss the lawsuit, said the court did not rule on the merits of the case, finding only that the state is not immune from such lawsuits.

