Are vintage planes safe for passenger rides?

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – The B-17 bomber gave passengers a rare chance to fly aboard a World War II-era plane.

However the deadly crash has raised questions about just how safe these vintage planes are. Passengers were expecting a ride of a lifetime on the B-17 which has been flying for 80 years and had seen real war action.

However, passenger’s dreams were cut short when the B-17 reported engine troubles five minutes after takeoff. The plane then skidded out of control while attempting an emergency landing, killing seven people and injuring six. Now there are questions about just how safe these planes are.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, since 1982 they’ve investigated 21 accidents involving World War II-era bombers. Three of those were B-17’s, the same model of plane from Wednesday’s deadly crash.

However, the NTSB said they need to look at all the evidence before making a decision on the overall safety of vintage planes.

“Every accident is different and when we look at that these past accidents we look at all different scenarios, so we have to look at this one independently and then we will take a look at the history and make appropriate recommendations,” said Jennifer Homendy, an NTSB board member.

One Connecticut senator is demanding all vintage planes be grounded. However, the NTSB thinks that it is too drastic of a measure at this time.

A preliminary report from NTSB is expected in seven to ten days. However, a final report of what caused the crash won’t be released for 12 to 18 months.