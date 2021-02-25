Armed robbery at AT&T Store in Enfield

ENFIELD , Conn. (WWLP) – Police in Enfield are investigating an armed robbery at the AT&T Store Wednesday night.

According to the Enfield Police Department, officers were called to the AT&T Store on Hazard Avenue at around 7:30 p.m. for an armed robbery, the suspects were gone when police arrived. During the investigation, police say there were three suspects that displayed firearms wearing dark clothing and masks.

There were two employees and one customer in the store at the time of the robbery. The suspects stole an undetermined amount of merchandise.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Enfield Police Department at 860-763-8911.