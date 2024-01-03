SOMERS, Conn. (WWLP) – At least one person was killed in a house fire in Somers, Connecticut Tuesday night.

The fire was in a home on Quality Avenue around 10:30 p.m., which is near the Enfield town line. The captain of the Somers Fire Department said that he believed 11 people were inside the home when the fire started.

At least one person jumped out of a second-floor window to escape the flames. Multiple people were taken to the hospital with injuries, some very serious.

No firefighters were injured in the fire.