Attorney General Tong cracking down on illegal cannabis advertising in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re driving along the highway in Connecticut lately, you’ve probably noticed big billboards trying to get you to Massachusetts to buy marijuana.

Even though marijuana is recreationally legal here in Connecticut, state leaders say those signs are not legal and should be taken down.

Attorney General William Tong is going after the dispensaries and billboard companies to stop this.

“You can see this one says ‘Destination Cannabis’ with a small map pointed at Massachusetts on the right-hand side,” Tong explained.

He says with the new law that was passed here in July, it is legal for those aged 21 and older to possess a small amount of marijuana for recreational use, but it is not legal to advertise cannabis in Connecticut unless you know that 90% of your audience is over the age of 21.

“We don’t want big billboards for adult use to be targeting kids just like we don’t want tobacco companies targeting kids. We don’t want JUUL and vape companies targeting kids and we don’t want marijuana dispensaries targeting kids.”

He says they’ve reached out to the billboard companies and dispensaries directly with mixed results. He says those who continue to violate the law will continue to hear from him.