Deadly B-17 crash significantly damaged a de-icing facility

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP)- A world war II-era B-17 bomber crashed at Bradley International Airport last Wednesday, five minutes after taking off.

Seven people were killed, including 2 western Massachusetts residents. The deadly crash has many people questioning the safety of this vintage aircraft.

“It’s crazy. First of all, why was that plane in service and how safe are the planes,” Treyvaun Hyatt of Washington D.C. said, “Safety should be everyone’s priority right now.”

The B-17 tried to make an emergency landing on Runway 6 when it skidded off the runway during an emergency landing attempt and crashed into a de-icing facility. The fiery crash forced the airport to shut down the runway.

Bradley reopened Runway 6 on Friday, so all flights have been operating on schedule again. The NTSB has crews there trying to figure out what went wrong with the plane. They plan to determine the cause of the crash in one to two years.

Connecticut Airport Authority Executive Director Kevin Dillon sent 22News the following statement:

“We are still evaluating the damage to our de-icing facility. However our de-icing operation does not fully depend on the de-icing facility and despite the damage, the airport is capable to de-ice aircraft if necessary.” Connecticut Airport Authority Executive Director Kevin Dillon

The National Transportation Safety Board has investigated 21 crashes involving World war II-era bombers in the last 37 years. 23 people have died in those incidents.