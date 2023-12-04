HARTFORD, CT. (WWLP) – The community in Hartford continues to honor the legacy of fallen officer Bobby Garten with a fundraiser that brought together law enforcement from across the state.

The memorial basketball game challenged officers from Hartford, Bridgeport, and State Police to face off for a good cause. Proceeds from the event benefited the Detective Robert “Bobby” Garten Memorial Fund.

Garten was killed in a crash while in the line of duty in September. His memorial fund helps to support inner-city children.

