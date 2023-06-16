WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – President Joe Biden will be in Connecticut Friday to attend a major gun control summit.

The president will be speaking Friday afternoon at the University of Hartford, where the National Safer Communities Summit. The event is being held one year since the Safer Communities Act became law.

The Safer Communities Act was the first significant federal gun safety legislation signed into law in nearly 30 years. It provides grants to states for “red flag” laws, which prevent individuals who show signs of being a threat to themselves or others from purchasing or possessing any kind of firearm.

The law also enhanced background checks to include juvenile records, and closed the “boyfriend loophole,” by keeping guns away from non-spouse dating partners convicted of abuse.

The full-day summit will also include keynote addresses from Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, a Connecticut native, as well as former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who nearly lost her life during a shooting at a Tucson supermarket in 2011.

Biden is expected to speak before the sold-out crowd at approximately 2:00 P.M.

22News reporter Alanna Flood will have continuing coverage of the president’s Connecticut visit here on WWLP.com, and on 22News at Noon, 5:00, 5:30, and 6:00.

Latest News