Bill proposing tolls on Connecticut highways could be delayed due to its complexity

ENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Connecticut bill that could implement tolls on state highways may be delayed, because of how complicated it is.

Connecticut’s House Speaker said it’s an “incredibly complex bill to write,” especially considering the need for Connecticut to obtain federal approval.

The Connecticut House Speaker said he’d prefer the General Assembly authorize the tolls before June 5, but with two weeks left in the legislative session, he also wouldn’t be opposed to a special session.

The plan currently calls for roughly 50 tolls on busy Interstates 84, 91, 95 and Route 15, in hopes of generating an estimated $928 million in annual gross revenues for transportation improvements.

The push comes decades after Connecticut removed the state’s old toll booths in the mid-1980s following a deadly toll plaza crash

Governor Ned Lamont’s administration and lawmakers have been working with the Federal Highway Administration on meeting the program’s requirements.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.