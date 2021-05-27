Bob the Bike Man donates bikes, supplies to people experiencing homelessness in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – Bob the Bike Man Charland made his biggest cross-state bike donation Thursday helping people experiencing homelessness.

Bob donated 100 bikes to people in Hartford but it wasn’t just bikes. He also donated backpacks filled with supplies and clothing. He couldn’t do it alone, youth in the ROCA program in Western Massachusetts helped build the bikes and put together the backpacks. The ROCA program encourages community service instead of incarceration for local residents.

Police officers from multiple departments assisted in Thursday’s donation. The donated bikes make it possible for people experiencing homelessness to travel to work.

“I’m trying to get a bike because I don’t have transportation to go to work and I work 15 to 25 miles away from Hartford,” said Jose Luis-Rolon, who is currently experiencing homelessness.

“It feels good, thank you. I really appreciate it, it will go with me real far,” said Tajuana Peoples.

And the bikes have made it to #Hartford! There’s such a huge turnout of people experiencing homelessness and people say this is a “blessing.” I spoke with one man who said his bike will help him get a job that he can travel to. pic.twitter.com/SAjp8CEed5 — Katrina Kincade (@KatrinaKNews) May 27, 2021

Attendees were also able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Johnson & Johnson shot while there.

So far, Bob has donated 1,652 bikes here in western Massachusetts, this is an expansion of his services.