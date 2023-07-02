LYME, CT. (WWLP) – A bobcat attacked a man on Selden Neck Island in Lyme, Connecticut early Friday morning.

The State Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says that the bobcat attacked the man as he was sleeping in a hammock. The victim was a staff member of the Wilderness School. which offers year-round wilderness programs such as hiking, camping, and canoeing.

DEEP states that three adults who were leading a group of youth campers at the time of the attack, including the person who was attacked, killed the bobcat.

All three adults were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The bobcat was sent to the State Public Health Laboratory for rabies testing.

This is the thrid bobcat attack with injuries in the last three years.