Body found in Somers identified, death ruled a homicide

SOMERS, Conn. (WWLP) – Connecticut State Police have released the identity of the body that was found inside a vehicle in Somers on Thursday.

Police have identified the victim as 38-year-old Jason Comes. His body was found with a gunshot wound in a car pulled off Durkee Road, in an isolated, rural section of Somers.

The state’s chief medical examiner has ruled the death as a homicide. Police believe it was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist his family with burial costs, and to provide support during this difficult time.

