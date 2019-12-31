Body found in a canal in Suffield, CT, identified

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The body that was found in Suffield, Connecticut Friday afternoon has been identified.

According to the Enfield Police Department, the body has been identified as Ondine Frohberg who has been missing since November 1, 2019. Frohberg was found deceased in a canal located off of the CT River in Suffield.

The Enfield Police stated the following:

“We want to thank all the emergency service agencies, government agencies, search group participants, and volunteers who helped in this investigation. Our thoughts and prayers are extended to the Frohberg family.” Enfield Police Department

Frohberg was last seen at the Olive Garden in Enfield on Friday, November 1. Police said she suffered from medical conditions and cognitive disabilities.