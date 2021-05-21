Body of missing South Windsor woman found in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The body of a South Windsor woman was found Friday in East Hartford.

Jessica Edwards was reported missing last Monday and was found in a wooded area off Chipper Drive.

Here’s what we know from South Windsor police: They say the body of Jessica Edwards was found near the Hockanum River Linear Park Trail in East Hartford. Police were there for much of the day, with the help of East Hartford and State Police.

We also saw police canvassing the neighborhood and looking for surveillance video as they continue to piece what happened together.

Jessica — a married mother from South Windsor — was reported missing last Monday just one day after celebrating her first Mother’s Day with family.

For the last week and a half, family, friends, community members, and volunteers have searched for her. The investigation into her death continues.

We are expecting an update from police any minute. Stay with us for the latest.

Earlier Friday, an investigation was underway near the intersection of Driver Road and Chipper Drive in East Hartford. South Windsor, East Hartford, and State Police are all present and assisting in the investigation.

The family of missing mother Jessica Edwards were on the scene of the East Hartford investigation.

The wooded area at the end of the cul-de-sac has been taped off.

This is breaking news. News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.