Bomb threat cleared in Enfield Square Mall

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – On Friday morning, the Enfield Police Department received a report of a bomb threat directed at the Enfield Square Mall.

The bomb threat report was vague and only indicated that there was a bomb somewhere in Enfield Square. Officers from the Enfield Police Department were called to investigate while Enfield Square management and Target management ordered an evacuation.

Enfield Police helped both Enfield Square and Target staff inspect the property and explosive detection K9 teams from Connecticut State Police and the Department of Homeland Security were also called to inspect the property.

There were no suspicious or dangerous devices located in the mall and Enfield Square and Target have reopened for business.

The Enfield Police Department discredited the threat, however, the investigation is still ongoing.