HARTFORD, CT. (WWLP) – A new law in Connecticut will be putting more money back in people’s wallets.

The bottle deposit fee has increased from five cents to 10 cents beginning January 1st, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection.

The purpose of this increase is to minimize disruption to product distribution and avoid any potential supply chain disruptions that could harm consumers. Connecticut state officials say that they hope this gets more people to recycle.

Connecticut is one of 10 states in the United States that are “bottle bill” states. Bottle bills are also known as container redemption programs, and they charge a small deposit on a container at the time of purchase, which is then returned to the consumer when the bottle is returned.

Here in Massachusetts, people get five cents back per can. You may return clean, empty deposit bottles and cans to a retailer that sells them, or to a local redemption center.