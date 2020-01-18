Boy swallows thumbtack seen in YouTube stunt

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH/CNN) – Medical authorities in Hartford, Connecticut say a six-year-old boy who swallowed a thumbtack should be released from the hospital.

His parents say the child swallowed the tack before Christmas after watching a YouTube video that showed a man pushing nails up his nose and then spitting them out of his mouth.

His parents didn’t understand what he had done until three weeks later.

They took him to the emergency room and learned there was a tack in his lungs, not far from his heart, which had caused an infection.

His parents say the situation should serve as a warning to other parents.