WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Bradley International Airport is adding a new nonstop service to Jamaica in December.

Beginning on December 15, Spirit Airlines will add a nonstop flight from Windsor Locks to Montego Bay, Jamaica. The service will operate year-round four times a week.

According to the Governor’s office, Connecticut is home to the largest Jamaican communities in the world and is the fifth largest population of residents with Jamaican ancestry in the United States. There are approximately 56,000 residents in Connecticut with Jamaican ancestry.

Governor Lamont stated, “Today’s announcement with Spirit Airlines not only makes it easier for our state’s residents to directly travel to Jamaica, but it also strengthens Bradley’s reputation as one of the best and most convenient airports available. Bradley is a key economic driver for Connecticut, and the more airlines and destinations that we can add from the airport, the more attractive our state becomes to companies that are seeking to grow their own operations here. I am excited that we are partnering with Spirit Airlines to make direct travel between Connecticut and Jamaica a reality, and I look forward to the airline’s continued growth in our state.”

“Spirit Airlines is excited to launch our first ever international flight from Bradley International Airport,” John Kirby, vice president of network planning for Spirit Airlines, said. “We sincerely appreciate our partnership with the airport and the opportunities to grow since launching service in 2017. We have tremendous teams both here in Connecticut and in Montego Bay and have proudly served Jamaica since 2005. We can’t wait to provide our Guests with More Go.”

“This is amazing and welcome news to the community as Connecticut has the fifth largest population of people from the Jamaican diaspora in the United States,” Representative Gibson said. “I have long advocated for these direct flights and have continued my collaborative work to finally see this project come to fruition. I am not only excited to see families have greater access to each other, but also this will offer successful financial gain to the state.”

Bradley International Airport has been ranked as the third best airport in the United States, according to a recent report in the Readers’ Choice Awards.