WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Travelers at Bradley International Airport will be seeing improvements at the retail shops and restaurants.

The Connecticut Airport Authority’s concessionaire Paradies Lagardère will be upgrading its existing establishments and adding two new dining areas.

The company will be updating its six retail locations: two CNBC Stores, two New England Travelmarts, one iStore, and one Avanti Marketplace. Two will be reopening under the new names of CT River Landing and Charter Oak Emporium.

The airport will be opening the facility’s first Starbucks coffee shop in the food court area. Additionally, a sit-down restaurant, called Beercode Kitchen & Bar will be opening, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner, and several local craft beers and other beverages. It is planned for the Gates 20-30 concourse, which currently does not offer a sit-down option.

“We are truly excited to enhance our successful retail stores as well as add the iconic Starbucks and Beercode restaurants to our overall program at Bradley International Airport,” said Gregg Paradies, President and CEO of Paradies Lagardère. “We appreciate the Connecticut Airport Authority’s partnership over the years and look forward to continually serving their travelers with these exciting new options in the airport.”

“Dining and shopping are an important part of the travel journey, and we are thrilled to be rolling out these exciting terminal-wide changes in partnership with Paradies Lagardère,” said Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority. “Paradies Lagardère is a nationally recognized leader in the airport retail and dining arena, and we are confident the forthcoming upgrades will be well-received by our passengers.”

The changes will be gradual, with Starbucks planned to be open at the end of summer.