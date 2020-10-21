Bradley Airport COVID-19 testing enhancements

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Bradley Airport is making enhancements to their airport testing program including a new, automated registration and notification process.

The testing location has been physically expanded to enhance privacy and additional staff has been hired to increase efficiency. A new registration system will allow passengers to sign up and receive results in one convenient portal.

Results will now be available within 72 hours of testing. Since September 30, almost 4,000 individuals have been tested.

For those not utilizing insurance, tests are available for $125 each.

More information about the COVID-19 testing site, visit www.BDLcares.com.