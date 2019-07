WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – The Connecticut Airport Authority broke ground on a $210 million Transportation Center at Bradley International Airport Thursday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the facility is expected to open in 2022 and will house car rentals, add additional public parking, and incorporate public transit connections.

